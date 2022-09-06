Dr. Cynthia E. Rogers was named the Blanche F. Ittleson professor of psychiatry and director of the William Greenleaf Eliot division of child and adolescent psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine. Some of her areas of clinical interest include: Evaluation of social and emotional development in preterm toddlers and preschoolers; treatment and evaluation of Perinatal Psychiatric disorders; and evaluation and treatment of psychiatric illness in high risk toddlers and preschoolers. She was the recipient of the St. Louis American Foundation/St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund Dr. John M. Anderson Excellence in Mental Health Award in 2019.
Dr. Cynthia Rogers named professor at Wash U. School of Med.
