The Academy of Science – St. Louis staff and board of directors have announced that the 26th Outstanding St. Louis Scientist Awards (originally scheduled for 2020) will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The event will be held at the soon-to-be-opened Bayer Event Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Dr. Dedric Carter - Science Leadership Award
The Science Leadership Award recognizes a distinguished individual — not necessarily a scientist—or organization that has played an important leadership role in the development of science and scientists in the St. Louis region.
Dr. Dedric A. Carter served as the vice chancellor for innovation and chief commercialization officer at Washington University in St. Louis, where his faculty appointments were as professor of engineering practice at the McKelvey School of Engineering and professor of practice in Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the John M. Olin School of Business. He had responsibility for the entrepreneurship, innovation and commercialization portfolios at the University and teaches courses in systems applications to technical, business, and policy issues with an emphasis on the entrepreneurial process, innovation, and new venture creation. Dr. Carter was the founding Co-principal investigator of the $5M grant supporting the Missouri Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation in STEM program.
Prior to joining Washington University, he served as the senior advisor for strategic initiatives in the Office of the Director at the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) in addition to serving as the executive secretary to the U.S. National Science Board executive committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.