Ladue School District

Dr. Derrick Wallace 

 Photo by Tim Parker Photo Courtesy of Ladue School District

The Ladue Schools Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Derrick Wallace as the Assistant Superintendent for Student and Community Services. Wallace has served in the Ladue School District for the last 25 years in various positions with increased levels of responsibility. His most recent role was director of student services and Title IX coordinator. He is a St. Louis native, having graduated from Jennings High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, a master’s degree in education administration from Lindenwood University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University.

