Dr. Eboni Sterling has joined Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) as director of research and evaluation. She brings experience from posts at Girls Inc. and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She is a three-time graduate of UMSL with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education, a master of education degree in adult and higher education and a doctorate degree in education and policy.
ARCHS funds and strategically enhances initiatives that improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.