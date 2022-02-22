Dr. Ekene Ejimofor has been named chief nursing officer for Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, MO. Ejimofor joins the BJC HealthCare hospitals from Salem, NJ, where he served as chief nursing officer for the Salem Medical Center. Prior to that, he spent six years at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ, first as nurse manager and then as nursing director. Ejimofor has a doctor of nursing practice degree from Thomas Edison State University, a master’s in health care management from Rutgers State University of New Jersey and a bachelor of science in nursing from William Paterson University. In addition to his role in St. Charles County, Ejimofor will also be working with Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College.
featured
People on the Move
Dr. Ekene Ejimofor named chief nursing officer for two local hospitals
- St. Louis American Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- T.D. Jakes’ daughter Cora Jakes Coleman and her husband divorce
- Fowler named FOCUS St. Louis 2022 Leadership Award honoree
- In Loving Memory of Wanda Rivera Broussard
- “Long COVID” here for long haul
- Mayor Jones sets goals to address homelessness in the City of St. Louis
- Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View following “Holocaust wasn’t about race” comments
- Dave Chappelle opposes affordable housing in his hometown
- Jeannie Mai slams claim of her and Jeezy raising their child to be agender
- Fitch double-crosses Days
- County Executive Page forms community outreach team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.