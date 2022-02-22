Dr. Ekene Ejimofor

Dr. Ekene Ejimofor

Dr. Ekene Ejimofor has been named chief nursing officer for Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, MO. Ejimofor joins the BJC HealthCare hospitals from Salem, NJ, where he served as chief nursing officer for the Salem Medical Center.  Prior to that, he spent six years at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ, first as nurse manager and then as nursing director. Ejimofor has a doctor of nursing practice degree from Thomas Edison State University, a master’s in health care management from Rutgers State University of New Jersey and a bachelor of science in nursing from William Paterson University.  In addition to his role in St. Charles County, Ejimofor will also be working with Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College.

