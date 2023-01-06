Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
Dr. Holmes joined Affinia Healthcare in 2003 as a pharmacist and worked her way to the organization’s executive vice president and COO. In that role, she oversaw health center operations including: radiology, laboratory, nursing services, security, WIC, maternal child, and services for unhoused citizens. She also spearheaded the health center’s most recent Joint Commission review which resulted in a Gold Award for its ambulatory care.
Actively involved in the community, Dr. Holmes has received numerous honors and accolades throughout her career. She serves on the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis Board of Trustees and was a member of the 2015 St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Class. She is the recipient of the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Distinguished African-American Alumni Award, the St. Louis American Foundation’s Excellence in Healthcare Award, St. Louis County NAACP Outstanding Healthcare Service Award, and 2022 Quality of Life Award from the St. Louis Mayor’s Office, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.