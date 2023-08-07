Dr. Leonora Muhammad is the SVP, associate chief nursing officer for YesCare, and current founder/owner of the SiiN Institute, LLC. She is a past adjunct clinical professor at the University of Missouri St. Louis. Dr. Muhammad obtained her LPN diploma from Sanford Brown College, ASN from Chamberlain University, BSN from the University of Missouri St. Louis, and a doctor of nursing practice degree from Brandman University in Irvine California.
She is the 4th Chapter President of the Black Nurses Association of Greater St. Louis, holds the seat as the Secretary of the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA), and sits on the board of National Commission on Correctional Healthcare. She is the recipient of numerous awards such as the NBNA Under 40 Award and Administrative Nurse of the Year Awards.
