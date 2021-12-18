MOlivier

Dr. Mildred MG Olivier

Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) School of Medicine (SOM) announced the appointment of Dr. Mildred MG Olivier as the Associate Dean of the School of Medicine. She will be leading the new four-year Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) program at the St. Louis campus. This announcement follows the recent LCME-supported expansion of PHSU with an M.D. program cohort of 30 students in St. Louis. PHSU has a long history of working to develop a diverse pipeline of highly skilled and culturally competent doctors in the medical profession, beginning with pre-med students all the way through medical specialty training. Dr. Olivier most recently served as the Assistant Dean for Diversity and Learning Environment and Professor of Ophthalmology at Chicago Medical School of Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Sciences, where she championed efforts to increase medical student diversity, inclusion, and retention.

