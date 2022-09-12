Dr. Monique Williams

Dr. Monique Williams

 Photo by Joe Angeles | Courtesy of Washington University

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page appointed Dr. Monique Williams to the Friends of Kathy J. Weinman Shelter board of directors.  Dr. Williams is the medical director at New Horizons Pace as well as a geriatrician affiliated with Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital. She earned her M.D. from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine.  The Friends of Kathy J. Weinman Shelter Board raises funds to help the County with the operation, improvement, equipping, and support of the Weinman Shelter. This 39-bed facility offers safe shelter and support services to promote the healing of woman and their children who have suffered the trauma of intimate partner violence.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.