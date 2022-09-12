St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page appointed Dr. Monique Williams to the Friends of Kathy J. Weinman Shelter board of directors. Dr. Williams is the medical director at New Horizons Pace as well as a geriatrician affiliated with Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital. She earned her M.D. from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine. The Friends of Kathy J. Weinman Shelter Board raises funds to help the County with the operation, improvement, equipping, and support of the Weinman Shelter. This 39-bed facility offers safe shelter and support services to promote the healing of woman and their children who have suffered the trauma of intimate partner violence.
Dr. Monique Williams named to Friends of Weinman board
