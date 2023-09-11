Webster’s Vincent Flewellen and Reagan Johnson

Dr. Raegan Johnson has been named a 2023 USA Eisenhower Fellow (EF), only one of 11 people selected, nationally. The USA Eisenhower Fellowship Program focuses on building bridges of understanding across borders to make a positive impact on communities around the world. Through the program, 10-12 outstanding individuals are selected annually to travel to one or two nations to meet with leaders and experts in their respective fields. Fellows develop a project, foster professional relationships and launch dynamic, concrete collaborations with their international counterparts, their cohort and the prestigious EF network of more than 1,600 active Fellows on six continents. Dr. Johnson will study financial education programs in Colombia and Sweden with intentions to help U.S. communities thrive and reduce socioeconomic disparities. 

