Dr. Ronda Wallace has officially been named the next leader of Sumner High School. Dr. Wallace enters St. Louis Public Schools with 25 years of educational experience in all capacities. As the former principal of North Technical High School, Dr. Wallace prides herself on building and sustaining community and parental relationships. As she prepares for her new journey, Dr. Wallace will focus on creating individualized and intentional educational experiences for the students of Sumner High School as she and her team prepares them for successful post-secondary opportunities. Dr. Wallace will enter the halls of Sumner High School as the granddaughter of the late Sabra Watt Ward, 1955 Sumner High graduate.
People on the Move
Dr. Ronda Wallace named principal at Sumner
- St. Louis American staff
