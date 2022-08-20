Harris-Stowe State University has promoted Dr. Shawn Baker to vice president of student affairs and enrollment management. As the chief student affairs and enrollment officer, Baker will oversee several areas, including admissions, financial aid, student engagement, health services, residential life, counseling services, student government association, student conduct, bookstore, dining services, and athletics. An experienced leader, Dr. Baker, joined Harris-Stowe in 2007 as associate dean of student affairs and director of residential life and was promoted to VP of student affairs in 2019. He holds a B.S. in pre-medicine and an M.Ed. from Central Methodist University and a doctorate in higher education administration from Maryville University.
People on the Move
Dr. Shawn Baker named VP of student affairs at Harris Stowe
