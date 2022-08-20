Dr. Shawn Baker

Dr. Shawn Baker

Harris-Stowe State University has promoted Dr. Shawn Baker to vice president of student affairs and enrollment management. As the chief student affairs and enrollment officer, Baker will oversee several areas, including admissions, financial aid, student engagement, health services, residential life, counseling services, student government association, student conduct, bookstore, dining services, and athletics. An experienced leader, Dr. Baker, joined Harris-Stowe in 2007 as associate dean of student affairs and director of residential life and was promoted to VP of student affairs in 2019. He  holds a B.S. in pre-medicine and an M.Ed. from Central Methodist University and a doctorate in higher education administration from Maryville University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.