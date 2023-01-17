Stacy Lee Hollins

Dr. Stacy Lee Hollins

 Photo courtesy of Dr. Hollins

Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) has named Dr. Stacy Gee Hollins interim associate provost of academic affairs. Dr. Hollins will remain dean of the Anheuser-Busch School of Business. She will help to develop and enhance the academic resources, programs, and support services that the institution provides for its scholars. Dr. Hollins will establish and coordinate policies and procedures to ensure the quality of performance of academic operations. Dr. Hollins has also secured over $3M that will go towards providing community programming focused on entrepreneurial activities at the University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.