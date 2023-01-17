Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) has named Dr. Stacy Gee Hollins interim associate provost of academic affairs. Dr. Hollins will remain dean of the Anheuser-Busch School of Business. She will help to develop and enhance the academic resources, programs, and support services that the institution provides for its scholars. Dr. Hollins will establish and coordinate policies and procedures to ensure the quality of performance of academic operations. Dr. Hollins has also secured over $3M that will go towards providing community programming focused on entrepreneurial activities at the University.
Dr. Stacy Gee Hollins appointed interim associate provost at Harris Stowe
