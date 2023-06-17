Caritas Family Solutions recently welcomed Dr. Teresa Williams into the newly created position of executive director of community services. Williams will provide direct oversight of several Caritas’ programs including Community Integrated Living Arrangements, Fox River Apartments, Senior Community Service Employment Program and Fontebella Maternity Home. Williams was formerly the director of grants and federal programs for the East St. Louis School District 189. She also held the position of dean at Quincy University, Hampton University, Lock Haven University and Carroll College. She has also held leadership positions at University of Richmond, Southwestern University, Washington University and Western Governors University.
Dr. Teresa Williams named executive director at Caritas
- Partyline: Materia Rave on Memorial Weekend 2023
