Dr. Tiffany Taylor-Johnson will assume the role of director of student services at Ladue Schools. In her new role, Dr. Taylor-Johnson will be responsible for providing leadership for efficient student services and community education and outreach efforts. Dr. Taylor-Johnson has served in the Ladue School District for 22 years, all at Ladue Middle School. She has led the day-to-day operations as the building principal for the last five years. Before that, she worked as assistant/associate principal for 17 years. Before joining Ladue Schools, Dr. Taylor-Johnson served as a seventh- and eighth-grade communications arts teacher at Margaret Buerkle Middle School in the Mehlville School District for four years.
People on the Move
Dr. Tiffany Taylor-Johnson promoted to director at Ladue
- The St. Louis American Staff
