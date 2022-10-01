Dr. Tiph Jones has been named executive vice president, head of education and employment at Concordance. At Concordance, Dr. Jones will be responsible for leading the Education & Employment team, comprised of career coaches and career educators who provide job training and education as part of the Concordance Re-Entry Model. She will also be responsible for developing strategic relationships with local and national hiring partners as part of the Concordance Employment Agency. Dr. Jones earned a master’s of science in industrial and organizational psychology from Walden University and her doctor of education in organizational leadership, learning, and innovation from Wilmington University.
Dr. Tiph Jones named Exec. VP at Concordance
