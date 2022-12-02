The American College of Physicians has recognized Will R. Ross, MD with a national award honoring excellence and distinguished contributions to internal medicine. Dr. Ross, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine in the Division of Nephrology, received the Oscar E. Edwards Memorial Award for Volunteerism and Community Service. This award recognizes an outstanding commitment to volunteer service. Ross also serves as the associate dean for diversity and the principal officer for community partnerships at Washington University. Among many volunteer roles, Ross has helped open free medical clinics for uninsured patients and serves in many voluntary health-care leadership roles.
People on the Move
Dr. Will Ross honored with national award
The St. Louis American Staff
