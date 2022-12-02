Dr. Will Ross

Dr. Will Ross

 Photo courtesy of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

The American College of Physicians has recognized Will R. Ross, MD with a national award honoring excellence and distinguished contributions to internal medicine. Dr. Ross, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine in the Division of Nephrology, received the Oscar E. Edwards Memorial Award for Volunteerism and Community Service. This award recognizes an outstanding commitment to volunteer service. Ross also serves as the associate dean for diversity and the principal officer for community partnerships at Washington University. Among many volunteer roles, Ross has helped open free medical clinics for uninsured patients and serves in many voluntary health-care leadership roles.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.