Lincoln University of Missouri announced that Dr. Zakiya Brown has been promoted to vice president of student affairs and enrollment management. Brown joined Lincoln in 2019 as the Title IX coordinator and was promoted in June 2021 to dean of students, chief diversity officer, and Title IX coordinator. In her new vice president role, she will continue to fulfill the responsibilities of chief diversity officer and Title IX coordinator. A Cleveland, OH native, Dr. Brown received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Central State University, a master’s in educational leadership from Concordia University – Portland, and a doctorate in higher education administration from Northcentral University.

