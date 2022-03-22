Dupe Akinyede has been named chief information officer and VP of technology at Resideo. She will lead IT and advise business executives on strategy, standards, and developing models for IT best practices throughout the enterprise. She will also be responsible for ensuring the company’s IT operations and infrastructure adhere to industry recognized process, security needs, cybersecurity best practices, and disaster recovery compliance standards. She has built a record of program performance, turnarounds, governance, cost savings, process optimization, change management, and on-time delivery for global IT programs across several fortune 500 organizations. Resideo is a spinoff company of Honeywell.
featured
People on the Move
Dupe Akinyede named CIO at Resideo
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th child, she and her husband’s second child together
- New Edition pleases crowd with hits from an almost 40-year career
- Police probe into Walker’s death finds no ‘suspicious’ activity
- A community tribute to Cora Faith Walker
- Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a robber at Bank of America
- Brilliant servant leader Cora Faith Walker dies at 37
- NCAA Players from the Metro Area
- Black men are missing from school psychology. That matters
- Webster Groves wins Class 5 State Title
- Brittney Griner: How can a US basketball star just vanish?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- New Edition: The Culture Tour
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 17, 2022
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 10, 2022
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 3, 2022
- Partyline: Tyler, the Creator and his fans rock the boat at St. Louis concert
- A month of St. Louis Black cheerleaders competing and training
- Shots of virtual fashion show
- CDC Director comes to St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.