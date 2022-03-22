Dupe Akinyede

Dupe Akinyede

Dupe Akinyede has been named chief information officer and VP of technology at Resideo. She will lead IT and advise business executives on strategy, standards, and developing models for IT best practices throughout the enterprise. She will also be responsible for ensuring the company’s IT operations and infrastructure adhere to industry recognized process, security needs, cybersecurity best practices, and disaster recovery compliance standards. She has built a record of program performance, turnarounds, governance, cost savings, process optimization, change management, and on-time delivery for global IT programs across several fortune 500 organizations. Resideo is a spinoff company of Honeywell.

