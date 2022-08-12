Adriann Adams-Gulley has been promoted from director of accounting to controller at Parents as Teachers National Center (PATNC). As controller, Adams-Gulley oversees PATNC’s Accounting and Human Resources operations. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a specialization in finance from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. Adams-Gulley currently serves on the Trustee Ministry at Mt. Sinai M.B. Church. She is a life member of the East St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She currently chairs PATNC Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Council.
East St. Louis native Adams-Gulley promoted to controller
