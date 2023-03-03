Ebonie Reed

Ebonie Reed 

Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI) has promoted Ebonie Reed to vice president of compliance and legal affairs. She serves as the primary source of legal counsel and is responsible for ensuring that USI follows federal, local and/or private grant requirements. Reed brings expertise in compliance capacity, managing teams and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion strategies. She was also instrumental in helping USI secure its Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) certification. Reed received her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, and has a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from UMSL.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.