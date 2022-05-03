St. Louis native Edwin Hogans was recently named chief compliance officer for Rabo AgriFinance, a financial services provider for leading farms and ranches in the U.S. In this role, Hogans will be responsible for leading the regulatory compliance program for Rabo AgriFinance. The company’s headquarters are in Chesterfield, Mo. Hogans has more than 11 years of compliance and banking experience. He joined the Rabo AgriFinance compliance department in 2018 and worked previously with Citibank and Bank of America. He earned a business degree from Lindenwood University and compliance certifications through the American Bankers Association and Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists.
featured
Edwin Hogans Appointed Chief Compliance Officer of Rabo AgriFinance
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Hot Sheet
Most Popular
Articles
- A Stormm to be reckoned with
- 'So long and best wishes' to beloved Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson
- Dr. Homer Nash was a family doctor, family man
- Untreated heart disease claimed Cora Faith Walker
- Dueker self-deals with police PAC; who actually paid Roberts Jr.’s settlement?
- Urban League, Peoples Health Centers combat COVID
- Unique opportunity to put mass transit on fast track
- Mayor Jones targets vacancies, development in North City ‘Roadmap’
- Orlando Watson, co-owner of Prime 55 Restaurant, has passed
- WASHU unveils painting of renowned educator Dr. Robert L. Williams II
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.