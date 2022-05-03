Edwin Hogans

St. Louis native Edwin Hogans was recently named chief compliance officer for Rabo AgriFinance, a financial services provider for leading farms and ranches in the U.S. In this role, Hogans will be responsible for leading the regulatory compliance program for Rabo AgriFinance. The company’s headquarters are in Chesterfield, Mo.  Hogans has more than 11 years of compliance and banking experience. He joined the Rabo AgriFinance compliance department in 2018 and worked previously with Citibank and Bank of America. He earned a business degree from Lindenwood University and compliance certifications through the American Bankers Association and Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists.

