April Elston has been named president and CEO of Epworth Children’s & Family Services. Epworth Children’s & Family Services is a multiservice agency that seeks to empower youth who have experienced trauma to realize their unique potential by meeting essential needs, cultivating resilience, and building community. Before joining Epworth, Elston worked in homeless services at St. Patrick Center as senior director of program operations and also the Director of Compliance. She earned her associate’s degree in information technology from St. Louis Community College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in counseling from Webster University.
People on the Move
Epworth Children’s & Family Services names April Elston president and CEO
- St. Louis American staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Mill Creek resident - 'I want them to remember the truth'
- Carol Daniel departs from KMOX-AM
- Aldergeddon is over: A New Political Machine rises
- Gardner fires back, calling removal attempt 'frivolous'
- Food insecurity, hunger expected to soar if SNAP benefits cut
- Wayans family patriarch dies
- U-City’s Hardin-Bartley receives state award
- Women entrepreneurs make pitches at WASHU Marketplace
- Vashon Center in tune with Jazz Institute, Black Radio HOF
- Tiger Woods, LeBron James make Forbes billionaire list for first time as Jay-Z rolls
Videos
Collections
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.