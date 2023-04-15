April Elson

April Elson

April Elston has been named president and CEO of Epworth Children’s & Family Services. Epworth Children’s & Family Services is a multiservice agency that seeks to empower youth who have experienced trauma to realize their unique potential by meeting essential needs, cultivating resilience, and building community.  Before joining Epworth, Elston worked in homeless services at St. Patrick Center as senior director of program operations and also the Director of Compliance. She earned her associate’s degree in information technology from St. Louis Community College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in counseling from Webster University.

