Erica Driver has been named vice president, compliance and programs of The Little Bit Foundation. A native of St. Louis, Driver has 22 years of experience in engaging, empowering and educating youth and families. She spent 17 years with Better Family Life, most recently as vice president of Youth, Family and Clinical Services, directing youth and family-focused programs, and championing organizational operations, performance and outcomes. Driver holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciences from Fontbonne University, and she earned a certificate in project management through Maryville University. Driver has been a Big Sister since 2015.
People on the Move
Erica Driver named VP at Little Bit Foundation
- The St. Louis American Staff
