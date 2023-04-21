Felicia Holyfield

Felicia Holyfield

 Photo courtesy of LinkedIn

Felicia Holyfield has been named executive assistant at James S. McDonnell Foundation. Prior to McDonnell, she worked at Greater St. Louis Inc., St. Louis Regional Chamber and St. Louis RCGA.  Holyfield’s education includes Saint Louis University and University of Missouri-St. Louis. In the volunteer side, Holyfield serves as president, Sanctuary Choir, East Union Missionary Baptist Church.

