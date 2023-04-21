Felicia Holyfield has been named executive assistant at James S. McDonnell Foundation. Prior to McDonnell, she worked at Greater St. Louis Inc., St. Louis Regional Chamber and St. Louis RCGA. Holyfield’s education includes Saint Louis University and University of Missouri-St. Louis. In the volunteer side, Holyfield serves as president, Sanctuary Choir, East Union Missionary Baptist Church.
People on the Move
Felicia Holyfield named exec. Asst. at McDonnell Foundation
- St. Louis American staff
- Updated
