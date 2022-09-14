Lathon Ferguson is the new area executive director for ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Missouri. Ferguson and his team help donors and volunteers in Missouri, fulfill their philanthropic goals through individual gifts, corporate activation and event-based fundraising, all in support of the world’s largest healthcare charity. He has been in his current role for six months, but credits his career in corporate America, higher education and non-profit as the catalyst to a truly fulfilling career, supporting an incredible mission.
Ferguson holds a master of arts degree in management and leadership from the George Herbert Walker School of Business at Webster University and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
