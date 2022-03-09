FOCUS named Edward L. Bryant to its board of directors. Bryant currently serves as VP public affairs and communications for Heartland Coca-Cola. Bryant’s previous positions include serving as president of the St. Louis Minority Business Council, leading the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership’s Economic Development Collaborative, and serving as VP of stakeholder engagement at the United Way of Greater St. Louis, where he led the Ready by 21 St. Louis and East Side Aligned collective impact teams. Bryant holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree in public policy from Regent University.
People on the Move
FOCUS St. Louis names Edward L. Bryant to board
The St. Louis American
