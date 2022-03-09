Edward L. Bryant

Edward L. Bryant

 Photo by Jeremy DeWeese

FOCUS named Edward L. Bryant to its board of directors. Bryant currently serves as VP public affairs and communications for Heartland Coca-Cola.  Bryant’s previous positions include serving as president of the St. Louis Minority Business Council, leading the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership’s Economic Development Collaborative, and serving as VP of stakeholder engagement at the United Way of Greater St. Louis, where he led the Ready by 21 St. Louis and East Side Aligned collective impact teams. Bryant holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree in public policy from Regent University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.