Former Jennings superintendent Tiffany Anderson was recently awarded the 2023 Woman Superintendent in School Leadership award from the American Association of School Administrators. Anderson is currently superintendent of Topeka (Kansas) 501 USD.
Since her arrival in Topeka in 2017, Anderson has been recognized by several school leadership organizations, having also been a finalist for Kansas Superintendent of the Year in 2021 and 2023.
In 2022, the superintendent was named Kansas' representative for the USA TODAY Women of the Year program, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact.
