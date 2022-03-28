Tiffany Anderson, former superintendent for Jennings School District, has been named one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact. The annual program is a continuation of Women of the Century, a 2020 project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Each state has its own honoree, and Anderson, who is currently the superintendent of Topeka Public Schools in Topeka, Kansas, was honored as the Kansas Woman of the Year.
According to USA TODAY, “These honorees are strong and resilient women who have been champions of change across the country, leading and inspiring as they promote and fight for equity, and give others a place to seek help and find hope.”
Some of this year’s USA TODAY National Women of the Year include gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Rosalind Brewer, one of corporate America’s most prominent women, who is the only Black woman CEO of an S&P 500 company (Walgreens Boots Alliance).
