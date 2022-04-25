Women of Achievement has announced the 2022 Women of Achievement – a selection of 10 extraordinary volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan region. Four of the women are outstanding, noted African-American women in the St. Louis community: Judith R. Arnold, Cynthia R. Bennett, Cheryl E. Orange and Wilma Schmitz.
They will be honored at the 2022 Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday, May 10 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. A video about the honorees and their service to the St. Louis region will also air on Nine PBS on May 16.
The St. Louis Women of Achievement Award is the oldest, ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women.
Judith R. Arnold
Community Betterment
Judith is an urban planner working to break the “Delmar Divide.” When the BBC wrote a critical news story about north city neighborhoods, Judith set out to change this narrative by organizing residents in seven neighborhoods to propose a 3.5-mile greenway on an abandoned streetcar route. Great Rivers Greenway said yes and planned with residents. Now, new, and rehabbed construction is happening in unprecedented amounts.
Cynthia R. Bennett
Women's Advocacy
Cynthia R. Bennett is the founder & CEO of JADASA (Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse), a community-based outreach service agency assisting abused women, children, and families since 2002. Cynthia hosts a weekly online podcast, JADASA LiVE, on social media and blog talk radio, which provides resources to the community at large. She is the author of the book “A Healing of Your Memories.”
Cheryl E. Orange
Social Responsibility
Police Lieutenant Cheryl Orange commits to a very broad range of both formal and informal volunteer activities. She founded STL’s Finest Skate Crew and Rollin’ for Backstoppers to increase awareness and support of St. Louis Backstoppers, the organization that provides support to spouses and children of fallen first responders. As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she serves as the co-chairperson of the St. Louis Alumnae Chapter’s Emergency Response Team.
Wilma Schnitz
Health Advocacy
Wilma Saunders Schmitz has been a member volunteer board of directors of Family Care Health Centers (FCHC) for 20 years, ensuring compassionate and excellence in primary healthcare for 100,000 plus people in the bi-state region. She also serves on the Missouri Primary Care Association, where she served on the board member committee to mentor other health center board members across Missouri. Schmitz holds leadership positions with the National Association of Community Health Centers committees.
