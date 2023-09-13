St. Louis County Library will host the annual Little Readers Festival on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Florissant Valley Branch (195 New Florissant Rd. S.) This free event will feature activities, shaved ice, free books, performances by Ms. Libby, story time with Pete the Cat and more. The Festival is recommended for families with children ages 0-5. Overflow parking available at Bangert Park (275 S. New Florissant Rd).
Featured Events
10:00-10:30 a.m. — Miss Libby’s Music Party
10:30-11:00 a.m. — Pete the Cat Story Time
11:00-11:30 a.m. — Miss Libby’s Music Party
11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. — Pete the Cat Story Time
12:00-12:30 p.m. — Meet Fredbird and Louie from the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues
12:30-1:00 p.m. — Pete the Cat Story Time
Activities & Giveaways
Animal Protective Association
Cardinals Care
Florissant Valley Fire Protection
Ice Shack STL
The Magic House
Nine PBS
Parents as Teachers
PNC Mobile Learning Adventure
Ready Readers
St. Louis Black Authors of Children's Literature
Vroom
A complete schedule of Little Readers Festival events can be found at: www.slcl.org/little-readers-festival.
Program sites are accessible. Upon two weeks’ notice, accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Contact St. Louis County Library by phone 314-994-3300 or visit www.slcl.org.
