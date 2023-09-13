Little Readers Festival at the Florissant Valley Branch

Little Readers Festival at the Florissant Valley Branch

 Photo courtesy of St. Louis County Library

St. Louis County Library will host the annual Little Readers Festival on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Florissant Valley Branch (195 New Florissant Rd. S.) This free event will feature activities, shaved ice, free books, performances by Ms. Libby, story time with Pete the Cat and more. The Festival is recommended for families with children ages 0-5. Overflow parking available at Bangert Park (275 S. New Florissant Rd).

Featured Events

10:00-10:30 a.m. — Miss Libby’s Music Party  

10:30-11:00 a.m. — Pete the Cat Story Time  

11:00-11:30 a.m. — Miss Libby’s Music Party  

11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. — Pete the Cat Story Time  

12:00-12:30 p.m. — Meet Fredbird and Louie from the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues   

12:30-1:00 p.m. — Pete the Cat Story Time

Activities & Giveaways

Animal Protective Association  

Cardinals Care  

Florissant Valley Fire Protection  

Ice Shack STL  

The Magic House  

Nine PBS  

Parents as Teachers  

PNC Mobile Learning Adventure  

Ready Readers  

St. Louis Black Authors of Children's Literature  

Vroom

A complete schedule of Little Readers Festival events can be found at: www.slcl.org/little-readers-festival.

Program sites are accessible. Upon two weeks’ notice, accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Contact St. Louis County Library by phone 314-994-3300 or visit www.slcl.org.

