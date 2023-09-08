5 On Your Side KSDK recently named Genell Reynolds as digital audience producer. Reynolds holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications/media studies from Lindenwood University.
Genell Reynolds named digital audience producer at KSDK
