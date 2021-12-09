Brian Gibson

Brian Gibson

First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce Brian Gibson as their new SVP corporate community development officer. In this newly created role, Gibson will be responsible for maturing and monitoring progress towards First Mid's community development initiatives. Gibson has nearly 30 years’ experience in the banking industry and currently holds the senior leadership position for First Mid Bank & Trust in the Fairview Heights market, with direct responsibility for all commercial banking activities, orchestration of all aspects of First Mid’s development of the Fairview Heights market, collaboration for bank-wide endeavors, and direct or indirect leadership of all business lines in St. Clair County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.