Gloria Carter-Hicks was recently sworn in as a commissioner for St. Louis County's Civil Service Commission. Carter-Hicks is the president, CEO, and owner of Hicks-Carter-Hicks, LLC, an award-winning, full-service performance improvement company. She graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she served as a part-time instructor of diversity, leadership development, and HR courses in the School of Continuing Education and Outreach. In addition, Carter-Hicks is a graduate of the prestigious Leadership St. Louis (LSL) program and the Tuck Executive Education certificate program at Dartmouth College, Building a High-Performing Minority Business.
Gloria Carter-Hicks named a Civil Service Commissioner
