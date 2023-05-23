Gloria Carter-Hicks

Gloria Carter-Hicks

 Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American

Gloria Carter-Hicks was recently sworn in as a commissioner for St. Louis County's Civil Service Commission. Carter-Hicks is the president, CEO, and owner of Hicks-Carter-Hicks, LLC, an award-winning, full-service performance improvement company.  She graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she served as a part-time instructor of diversity, leadership development, and HR courses in the School of Continuing Education and Outreach. In addition, Carter-Hicks is a graduate of the prestigious Leadership St. Louis (LSL) program and the Tuck Executive Education certificate program at Dartmouth College, Building a High-Performing Minority Business. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.