Gloria Hampton

Gloria Hampton

Gloria Hampton was recently honored by the Missouri Afterschool Network with the Outstanding Afterschool Professional Award for her work with Unleashing Potential’s programs that focus on socio-emotional success and Science, Technology, Engineering, Cultural Arts and Math (STEAM) in diverse neighborhoods in St. Louis. The Outstanding Afterschool Professional award is presented to an individual who serves as a model to other afterschool professionals around the state, exhibiting career proficiency and personal excellence. The individual is not only a leader in afterschool programming, but also in making positive contributions to the field of afterschool in Missouri.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.