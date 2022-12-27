Gloria Hampton was recently honored by the Missouri Afterschool Network with the Outstanding Afterschool Professional Award for her work with Unleashing Potential’s programs that focus on socio-emotional success and Science, Technology, Engineering, Cultural Arts and Math (STEAM) in diverse neighborhoods in St. Louis. The Outstanding Afterschool Professional award is presented to an individual who serves as a model to other afterschool professionals around the state, exhibiting career proficiency and personal excellence. The individual is not only a leader in afterschool programming, but also in making positive contributions to the field of afterschool in Missouri.
Gloria Hampton receives Outstanding Afterschool award
