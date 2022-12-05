Dr. Michael Ward

Dr. Michael Ward (left)

 Photo courtesy of Lutheran North

American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association, presented its highest honor, The Margretta Madden Styles President’s Award, to Dr. Michael Ward, vice dean for student affairs and diversity for Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College. Dr. Ward received the prestigious award on October 13 at the 2022 ANCC National Magnet and Pathway to Excellence Conferences in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where nearly 11,000 nurses participated. According to ANCC, this was a record number of conference attendees for the organization.

