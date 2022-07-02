Great Rivers Greenway recently welcomed Dallas Adams as Communications Manager for the public agency. As communications manager, Adams is tasked with promoting the agency’s mission, vision and projects. She will focus on both day-to-day and long-term strategic external communications and marketing as well as internally supporting the many departments and efforts of the agency. Adams will also be responsible for establishing and maintaining critical partnerships and collaborations that enhance visitor experience and awareness of the greenways. Her prior experience includes nearly four years with the Starkloff Disability Institute, where she most recently held the position of communications manager.
Great Rivers Greenway welcomes Adams as communications manager
- The St. Louis American Staff
