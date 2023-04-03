GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness, which deems itself as a radically inclusive, culturally responsive pharmacy focused on providing quality patient-centered care to St. Louis residents, has named its founder Marcus Howard as CEO. Howard is a St. Louis native and Metro High School graduate. The flagship location of his pioneering pharmacy is located on the ground floor of the Delmar DivINe, and is committed to revolutionizing the way we approach, talk about, and treat healthcare in St. Louis. Howard is working hard so that all residents, specifically those from historically marginalized backgrounds, achieve greater health and a greater quality of life.
GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness names founder Marcus Howard CEO
