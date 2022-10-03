CaSSandra Grinston was recently promoted to the manager of case advocacy services for CASA of St. Louis. Grinston graduated from SIU-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and obtained a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University. She enjoys working with and advocating for children in care. She realizes the work is hard, but it’s necessary. Prior to coming to CASA of St. Louis, she worked for the State of Mo Children’s Division for almost 17 years. Grinston knows it’s her duty and mission to assist the children in care and CASAs to the best of her ability. In her current role, she supervises and supports staff as well as CASAs, oversees some of the daily operations of the program and works closely with the chief program officer.
featured
People on the Move
Grinston now manager at CASA of St. Louis
- St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Nia Long releases statement in midst of Celtics coach, fiance Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal
- Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
- A grown up Chingy
- Taking her shot
- Roorda FIRED from SLPOA amid push to re-fund police
- Tory Lanez refutes August Alsina’s bloody attack allegations
- Speaking for the dead
- Racists outraged over Black Disney “Little Mermaid” trailer
- More police, more problems
- Roland Martin to keynote ESL Freedom Fund Banquet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.