Reona Wise has been selected as the new president & CEO of Guardian Angel Settlement Association. Wise previously served as the executive director of Almost Home. She brings over 18 years of executive management experience and is an enterprising leader with an impressive history of building programs that the community values, driving advocacy initiatives that work, developing messages that inspire, and delivering communications that breakthrough. Wise holds a BS degree in business administration, a master’s degree in public administration and public policy from SIUE, and a master’s certificate in business management for nonprofit leaders from Washington University.
People on the Move
Guardian Angel hires Reona Wise as president
- St. Louis American Staff
