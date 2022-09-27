Harlan Hodge and Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge

Harlan Hodge and Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge

Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.