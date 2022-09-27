Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
- The St. Louis American Staff
