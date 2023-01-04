Dr. Dimetri Horner

Harris-Stowe State University has selected Dr. Dimetri Horner as the University's new provost and vice president of academic affairs. Dr. Horner most recently served as associate vice provost of academics at Strayer University. During her 11-year tenure at Strayer University, she also served as adjunct faculty, full-time English faculty, associate campus dean, First-Year Experience faculty, dean of faculty, and distinguished professor. Dr. Horner earned her Ed.D. and Ed.S. in educational leadership from Liberty University; her M.S. in education innovation and technology from Capella University; her M.S. in secondary education from the University of Southern Mississippi; and her B.A. in English from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

