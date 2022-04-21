Howard Hayes

The St. Louis Construction Forum has announced that Howard Hayes, Director of St. Louis County’s Department of Human Services, will be joining the Construction Forum’s board of directors.  As a board member, Hayes will be part of the St. Louis Construction Forum’s efforts to facilitate the collaboration of all the stakeholders in the STL Region’s building environment in creating inclusive, robust employment and economic growth. Hayes is a native of St. Louis and a graduate of St. Louis University. Previously, Mr. Hayes was the executive director of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and served as the vice president of diversity and inclusion for the PARIC Corporation.

