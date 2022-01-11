Valerie Patton, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and president for the Greater St. Louis Inc., Foundation, was recently appointed to the Harris-Stowe State University Board of Regents. Patton formerly worked with the St. Louis Regional Chamber, serving as senior vice president of economic inclusion and workforce development strategies and executive director of the Chamber’s St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative. She is a current adjunct professor at the Washington University Brown School of Social Work, with previous adjunct professorship experience at Harris-Stowe College, and St. Louis Community College Forest Park. Patton serves on the boards of United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Washington University Brown School’s Regional Steering Committee for HomeGrownSTL, and the Howard University School of Business.
HSSU Board of Regents appoints Valerie Patton
