Irasa Downing has been promoted to the position of principal, business human capital-branch development at Edward Jones, where she has worked since 2012. A native of Winfield, Mo., Downing attended the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg earning her Bachelor of Science Degree. She also holds the professional designation of Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR). Downing is a member of many area boards including: Covenant House Missouri, Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, Focus St. Louis and Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis.

