Irasa Downing has been promoted to the position of principal, business human capital-branch development at Edward Jones, where she has worked since 2012. A native of Winfield, Mo., Downing attended the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg earning her Bachelor of Science Degree. She also holds the professional designation of Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR). Downing is a member of many area boards including: Covenant House Missouri, Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, Focus St. Louis and Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis.
People on The Move
Irasa Downing promoted at Edward Jones
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- 'They’re making it like we’re criminals'
- Before 'the resignation'
- Janet Jackson returns to St. Louis after six years, sets a new tone with ‘Together Again' tour
- Kim Gardner's resignation letter
- A Main attraction - The Wine Cafe serves stylish cuisine in St. Charles
- Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alumni lawsuit set for trial
- Embattled St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner will leave office June 1
- Republican Missouri legislators still seek to chill nonviolent protest
- Marques Houston, 41, criticized for 19-year age difference with his 22-year-old wife, Miya Dickey
- Amtrak St. Louis-Chicago route will be quicker
Videos
Collections
- This Week's Photos: May 4, 2023
- Celebrating Dr. Robert Ray
- Partyline: Rocket Supernova & Dawn of Solaria art and fashion
- This Week's Photos: Apr. 27, 2023
- Harry Belafonte, the life of an American icon
- Two Lil concerts
- Inauguration of St. Louis Board of Aldermen Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Apr. 13, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Apr. 20, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.