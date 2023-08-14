Ja’Net Daniels has been named to the board of FOCUS St. Louis. Daniels serves as agency chief operating officer for AssuredPartners, an independent insurance agency. She leads a change management program, consolidating multiple agencies into one. Prior to joining AssuredPartners in 2021, she spent over 20 years in the insurance industry leading operations and business transformation. A graduate of FOCUS Leadership St. Louis 2020-21, Daniels is a committee member of the St. Louis Forum, a mentor in the Professional Women’s Network and the founder and president of BeLovely, a wellbeing and gift boutique who supports other women by partnering with women artisans and women entrepreneurs.
Ja’Net Daniels joins FOCUS St. Louis board
- St. Louis American staff
