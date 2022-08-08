Jackalyn Olinger Rochelle

Jackalyn A. Olinger Rochelle, partner at Bailey Glasser LLP, has been named president of the Board of Directors at the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition. From a young age, she has been dedicated to the Coalition, first as an event volunteer, then as a junior board member, as a governing board member, and now as its president. As an advocate for foster children in the St. Louis area, she is dedicated to governing the Coalition as they work to fulfill their mission of recruiting homes for children in foster care and supporting foster/adoptive families.She serves on several leadership positions within the American Association for Justice (AAJ). 

