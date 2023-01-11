Jackie Martin

Jackie Martin

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis promoted Jackie Martin to group vice president in the treasury division. The St. Louis Bank serves most of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois. Martin has been with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis for more than 15 years. She holds a BS degree in accounting from Alabama State University, as well as an MBA from Webster University.

