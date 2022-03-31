Jackie Phillips, CEO of Unheard Media LLC and Unheard TV

Jackie Phillips (center)

 Photo Courtesy of Unheard Media

Jackie “JP” Phillips, founder and CEO of Unheard Media LLC and Unheard TV, was recently selected to serve on the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization. Phillips, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside an exclusive group of small-business advocates from across the country who engage with policymakers in Washington, D.C, state and local government, and the media to promote the interests of small business.

