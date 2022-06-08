James Porter

James Porter

Officials with Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL announced that James Porter has been appointed executive vice president of operations. In his new role, Porter will manage all aspects of services CU offers to area businesses and government entities, including grounds keeping, facilities management, and custodial services, among others. Porter’s responsibilities include fiscal oversight, organizational development, implementing professional certifications and apprenticeship programs. Porter joins CU from his most recent position as district manager with Starbucks Corporation, where he was responsible for the strategy, and execution for all facets of operations throughout the district.

