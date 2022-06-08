Officials with Challenge Unlimited (CU), a national nonprofit headquartered in Alton, IL announced that James Porter has been appointed executive vice president of operations. In his new role, Porter will manage all aspects of services CU offers to area businesses and government entities, including grounds keeping, facilities management, and custodial services, among others. Porter’s responsibilities include fiscal oversight, organizational development, implementing professional certifications and apprenticeship programs. Porter joins CU from his most recent position as district manager with Starbucks Corporation, where he was responsible for the strategy, and execution for all facets of operations throughout the district.
James Porter named Executive Vice President of Operations at Challenge Unlimited
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Living It
Most Popular
Articles
- Cora Jakes Coleman’s estranged husband arrested, woman accused them of manipulation
- Suspect in murder-for-hire case of Sweetie Pies owner's grandson pleads guilty
- 'It takes a village'
- Nash Way well-deserved tribute for Dr. Homer Nash, family
- Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad indicted
- Boyd resigns!
- Metro Boomin's mother fatally shot in murder-suicide
- Mayor Jones tests positive for COVID-19
- Biden clears name of first Black presidential secret service agent
- Fervor for 2nd Amendment rooted in slave patrols
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.